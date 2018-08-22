With the Bengals releasing safety George Iloka, Bates is likely to begin the year as the Bengals' starting free safety, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Bates is among the latest recent additions to the Bengals whose primary asset is great speed. The second-round pick out of Wake Forest is also known for his ball skills. He's tentatively slated to start alongside Shawn Williams as the top two safeties for the Bengals.