Bates signed his franchise tag with the Bengals on Tuesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Bates reported to training camp Tuesday for the first time this season and signed his $12.9 million franchise tag for 2022. The 2018 second-round pick had his worst statistical season last year, but he bounced back in the playoffs, recording more pass defenses (six) and interceptions (two) than he'd had during the regular season. He's played a prominent role in Cincinnati's secondary since he was drafted and should once again be on fantasy radars in IDP leagues.
