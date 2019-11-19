Play

Bates produced seven tackles and one interception during Sunday's 17-10 loss to Oakland.

Bates has now picked off a pass in back to back games, this time jumping a short route to intercept a Derek Carr pass intended for Hunter Renfrow. Averaging just under eight tackles per game in 2019, Bates should continue to be busy in Week 12 against Pittsburgh.

