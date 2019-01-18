Bates recorded a team-high 111 tackles (73 solo) and seven passes defensed, including three interceptions, in 16 games in 2018.

Bates impressed from Week 1 on after joining the Bengals as a second-round pick last year. He proved to be on the Cincinnati's best defenders, providing run and pass support consistently while playing 99% of defensive snaps. He figures to be a valuable IDP player in 2019, assuming he can maintain or improve his level of play.

More News
Our Latest Stories