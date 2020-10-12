site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Jessie Bates: Tallies seven tackles
RotoWire Staff
Oct 12, 2020
Bates had seven tackles (six solo) and two passes defensed during Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Ravens.
Bates played every defensive snap for the third straight contest and is well on his way to another 100-tackle season. The 24-year-old has 39 tackles (22 solo) and seven pass breakups through five games.
