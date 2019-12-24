Bengals' Jessie Bates: Two big plays in loss
Bates logged four tackles (three solo) as well as a forced fumble and a pass breakup in Sunday's 38-35 loss to Miami.
With the effort, Bates has reached 100 tackles in each of his two NFL seasons. He'll need to tie his season high of 12 in Week 17 against Cleveland in order to set a new career mark.
