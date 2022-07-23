Bachie (knee) was added to the active/PUP list by the Bengals on Saturday.

Bachie is eligible to return from this list and practice at any point before the regular season, but he is first required to pass a physical with Cincinnati's medical staff. The linebacker is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 15 of last season, so it is likely that he'll continue to rehab throughout the course of the Bengals' training camp. Bachie recorded 30 tackles over nine games while almost perfectly splitting his snaps played between defense (156) and special teams (147) in 2021.