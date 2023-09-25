Burrow (calf) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Rams, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Burrow was officially listed as questionable for the contest after being deemed a limited participant in practice Friday and Saturday, but he'll give it a go Monday and is set to work through his right calf strain. It remains to be seen how close the Bengals' franchise signal-caller will be to 100 percent versus Los Angeles, but should Burrow suffer any in-game setbacks, Jake Browning is next in line for the team's QB snaps, with practice squad elevation Reid Sinnett on hand in reserve.