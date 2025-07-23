Head coach Zac Taylor noted Wednesday that he anticipates playing Burrow more in preseason games "than we ever have" as the Bengals prepare for the 2025 regular season, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

With that in mind, Burrow's next chance to see game action will occur Aug. 7, when the Bengals face the Eagles in the first of their three scheduled exhibition contests. On the heels of a 2024 campaign in which he logged 4,918 passing yards and a 43:9 TD:INT ratio in 17 regular-season tilts, Burrow should benefit from the fact that pass-catching mainstays Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki all inked multi-year extensions with Cincinnati this offseason.