Bengals' Joe Burrow: Adjusting to new offense

Burrow and the Bengals offense had its best day of training camp Sunday, Paul Dehner of The Athletic reports.

Per Dehner, the Bengals offense this year has shifted from static, pre-snap looks and shotgun formations to a scheme with more under-center motions. There have been some early hiccups in training camp, but Burrow and the offense have been better over the last couple of days, particularly in Sunday's practice when the star quarterback directed two 80-yard touchdown drives that ended with passing touchdowns to Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas. Burrow missed nine of 17 games last year due to turf toe and returned to action in Week 13. Over the last six games of the 2025 regular season, Burrow completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 1,620 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while turning 12 carries into 38 yards.