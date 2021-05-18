Burrow (knee) is considered "all systems go" for the Bengals' season opener against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "He's on track for full go for the start of the season," Dr. Neal ElAttrache said.

The second-year quarterback continues to make encouraging progress in his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery in December and it appears a Week 1 return is not just possible, but expected. Per Schefter, the doctors will restrict Burrow from taking contact until nine months out from the surgery, which could mean no preseason reps. Still, things continue to trend in the right direction for Burrow and he is on track to be ready for the start of the season even if he is limited through training camp.