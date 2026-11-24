Burrow completed 28 of 40 passes for 300 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed twice for minus-1 yard in the Bengals' 22-20 loss to the Commanders on Monday night.

The Bengals' offense started slowly and was shut out altogether in the first half, but Burrow was able to lead his team to 10 second-quarter points partly via a 31-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. The prolific signal-caller added a four-yard scoring toss to Colbie Young in the third quarter, and Burrow then helped lead Cincinnati downfield for a go-ahead Evan McPherson 56-yard field goal with 46 seconds remaining, albeit after narrowly avoiding an interception and then taking a third-down sack. Nevertheless, the Bengals came up short when Jayden Daniels led the Commanders on a five-play, 64-yard game-winning march, but Burrow finished with his fourth tally of at least 300 passing yards this season. He'll look to put his team back in the win column in a favorable Week 12 home matchup against the Saints on Sunday.