Burrow completed 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 11 times for 46 yards and the game's opening touchdown in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

Burrow was nearly perfect in the win, finishing the game off in style with a laser to Tee Higgins to convert a third-and-11 play after the two-minute warning. Burrow was sacked just once, and it's worth noting that the Bengals' offensive line has done a far better job of protecting him ever since the debacle against the Browns on Halloween night. He gets his chance at revenge against the Browns next week at home.