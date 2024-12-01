Burrow completed 28 of 38 passes for 309 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers. He added two rushes for nine yards.

Burrow led another comeback effort that fell short, this time throwing a pair of touchdowns from one and three yards away in the game's final eight minutes. He also completed four passes of at least 20 yards, all of which came in the game's final two quarters. While the effort marked his third straight game with more than 300 yards and fourth straight contest with at least three passing scores, Burrow did make a few critical errors by losing a pair of fumbles and throwing a pick-- the worst of which came on a lost fumble that was returned for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.