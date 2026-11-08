Burrow completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Falcons. He added seven yards and a TD on three carries.

It was a nearly flawless performance from Burrow, as he hit Ja'Marr Chase for a 47-yard score in the first quarter and tossed a pair of shorter TDs to Tee Higgins later in the contest. The superstar QB also got into the end zone on a goal-line sneak in the second quarter. It's the fourth straight game in which Burrow has produced at least four touchdowns, an incredible stretch in which he's completed 77.0 percent of his passes for 1,215 yards with a 16:3 TD:INT plus two more scores on the ground. The Bengals, not coincidentally, are 4-0 in that span. Burrow will look to stay locked in for a big AFC North clash against the Steelers in Week 10.