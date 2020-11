Ben Baby of ESPN.com relays that Burrow's first comments since injuring his left knee Sunday against Washington appear to rule the QB out for the rest of the season.

We'll look for added details and official confirmation of such an outcome, either way, but it doesn't look good for the young signal-caller, who tweeted in the aftermath of his injury "see ya next year." Ryan Finley took over for Burrow on Sunday and Brandon Allen is on Cincinnati's practice squad.