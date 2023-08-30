Burrow (calf) returned to practice Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burrow's set to practice for the first time since he strained his calf in late July, though it remains to be seen what his participation level will be. This is an important step in Burrow's recovery process as the quarterback tries to gain clearance ahead of Cincinnati's Sept. 10 regular-season opener in Cleveland, but Burrow isn't completely out of the woods yet with this injury. Jake Browning is the only other quarterback on the roster behind Burrow after the Bengals released Trevor Siemian on Tuesday.