Burrow completed 28 of 32 passes for 283 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bengals' 31-17 win over the 49ers on Sunday. He also rushed six times for 43 yards.

The Week 7 bye appeared to do wonders for Burrow's mobility, as the 2020 first overall pick looked completely healed from his calf strain while befuddling a slumping 49ers defense all afternoon. Burrow was nearly perfect on the day despite taking three sacks and getting hit frequently, and he connected with seven different targets overall. Burrow's connection with Ja'Marr Chase was especially in fine shape -- he hit the star receiver on 10 occasions for 100 yards and a 17-yard touchdown -- and the signal-caller also recorded seven- and two-yard scoring tosses to Tyler Boyd and Andrei Iosivas, respectively. Burrow appears to be back in top form just in time for a Week 9 home showdown with the Bills next Sunday night.