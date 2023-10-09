Burrow completed 36 of 46 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Cardinals.

He added seven rushing yards on four carries. For the first time this season, Burrow didn't seem to be bothered by the calf he originally injured at the beginning of training camp, as he hit Ja'Marr Chase for scores in the first, third and fourth quarters, the longest going for 63 yards. It's the QB's first 300-yard effort of 2023 and the 17th of his NFL career, and if his calf is 100 percent again, Burrow could continue making up for his slow start in Week 6 against a Seahawks secondary that's already allowed three quarterbacks to throw for over 300 yards in only four games.