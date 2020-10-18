Burrow completed 25 of 39 passes for 313 yards and one interception while adding two yards on three carries during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts.

Burrow unexpectedly enjoyed a large early lead and deferred to the run game for much of the first half. Unfortunately, the Colts clawed their way back in the game, eventually taking the lead, and Burrow's interception on his last drive was the nail in the coffin. The rookie has now gone back-to-back weeks without a touchdown pass and owns a 6:4 TD:INT for the season despite reaching the 300-yard mark in four of the last five games. Burrow will look to take advantage of a rare favorable matchup next Sunday against the Browns.