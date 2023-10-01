Burrow completed 20 of 30 passes for 165 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Titans.

Burrow seemed to make progress throughout the week in recovering from his calf injury, as he didn't carry a designation into Sunday's game. However, that didn't translate into his performance on the field, as he failed to get the Bengals' offense moving against one of the more vulnerable pass defenses in the league. Overall, Burrow has now been held under 200 passing yards in half of his four games this season and has thrown for no touchdown in three of four contests.