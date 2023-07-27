Burrow was carted off the field Thursday after appearing to sustain a leg injury, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Conway notes that the QB grabbed his calf after going down on the field Thursday. At this point, it's too early to get a read on the severity of Burrow's issue, but this is clearly a situation to monitor closely. Next up for the Bengals' signal-caller reps should Burrow miss any time are Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning.