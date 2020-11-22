site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-joe-burrow-carted-off-the-field-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Carted off the field Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Burrow (left knee) was carted off the field during Sunday's game against Washington, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
At first glance this looks like an injury that will cause the rookie QB to miss time. Ryan Finley is now slated to finish Sunday's game in place of Burrow.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read