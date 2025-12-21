Burrow completed 25 of 32 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 45-21 win over the Dolphins. He added six rushing yards on two carries.

One week after the Bengals got shut out for the first time with Burrow under center, the 29-year-old quarterback bounced back with his best performance of 2025. Burrow hit Tee Higgins for a nine-yard score in the first quarter before really getting going after halftime, finding Chase Brown for two short TDs in the third quarter before connecting with Mike Gesicki for a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth. Burrow has two four-TD games in the last three weeks and a 10:4 TD:INT in four games since returning from a toe injury, and he'll take aim at another struggling defense in a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals.