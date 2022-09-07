Burrow (appendix) is not listed on the Bengals' Week 1 injury report.
Burrow, who underwent an appendectomy July 26, is thus in line to start Sunday's regular season opener against the Steelers. Another player whose name is absent from the Bengals' Wednesday injury report is Tee Higgins (shoulder), which ensures that Burrow will have his top three wide receivers (Ja'Marr Chase, Higgins and Tyler Boyd) available this weekend.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Increasing practice activity•
-
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Returns to team drills•
-
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Logs 7-on-7 reps Sunday•
-
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Goes through walkthrough Sunday•
-
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Won't play in preseason opener•
-
Bengals' Joe Burrow: First activity since surgery Monday•