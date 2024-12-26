Burrow (wrist/knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's home game against the Broncos, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Burrow was a limited participant in practice throughout the week due to a pair of injuries, but as expected, neither health concern will keep him from playing Saturday. If the Bengals' longshot bid for the postseason comes to an end in the aftermath of Week 17 action, Burrow could be a candidate to rest in Week 18, but fantasy managers can feel comfortable including the quarterback in their fantasy lineups, even in a matchup versus a tough Denver defense. Burrow has thrown for at least three touchdowns in seven straight games and is averaging 319.4 passing yards per contest during that stretch.