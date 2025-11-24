Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that he anticipates Burrow (toe) will play Thursday night against the Ravens, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Taylor admitted the Bengals will work through the week, and he's not willing to declare anything concrete as of Monday, but it does sound like Burrow has a legitimate chance to be under center versus Baltimore on Thanksgiving night. Burrow's 21-day window for activation from injured reserve was opened 14 days ago. If he does play Thursday night, it will be Burrow's first action since he was injured 21 snaps into Week 2 against Jacksonville. His return would obviously provide a big boost to the Cincinnati offense as a whole for the final six weeks of the season.