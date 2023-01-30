Burrow completed 26 of 41 passes for 270 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 23-20 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. He added 30 yards on four rushing attempts.

Burrow threw a game-tying, 27-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins in the third quarter and had the ball with a chance to win it down the stretch, but Kansas City's defense got a crucial third-down stop by sacking Burrow for the fifth time. The Chiefs kicked the winning field goal in the final seconds on their ensuing possession to avenge last season's AFC Championship Game loss to Burrow's Bengals. After throwing for 4,475 yards and a 35:12 TD:INT in the regular season, Burrow added four more touchdown passes, a rushing touchdown and two interceptions in three playoff games.