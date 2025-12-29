Coach Zac Taylor confirmed Monday that Burrow will start next Sunday's regular-season finale against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Neither the Bengals nor Browns have anything to play for besides pride and personal statistics, so there was a small chance Burrow could sit for Week 18. However, the Bengals are trying to end the season on a high note after beating the Dolphins and Cardinals in Weeks 16 and 17. Since returning to the field in Week 13, Burrow is fantasy's overall QB5 with a pair of 300-yard passing games and a 12:4 TD:INT.