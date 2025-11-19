Burrow (toe) took 11-on-11 reps with the first-team offense Wednesday in the absence of Joe Flacco (shoulder), James Rapien of SI.com reports.

Rapien suggests the "door is at least cracked" for Burrow to return from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots. Reports last week suggested that Burrow was targeting the Thanksgiving Day game at Baltimore, just four days later. Head coach Zac Taylor declined to answer when asked about Burrow potentially playing this week, saying that there was "no reason to speculate" until he had seen the quarterback in 11-on-11 drills. Burrow reportedly took that step Wednesday, so it's possible he now hopes to return this Sunday instead of waiting until Thanksgiving Day. Flacco, meanwhile, is expected to return to practice Thursday.