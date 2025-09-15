Burrow is feared to have suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury, which would require surgery and a recovery period of at least three months, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report.

Burrow exited Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars in the second quarter due to the injury. The star quarterback is still evaluating his options, per Rapoport, but Burrow is likely to face a multi-week absence even if he finds a non-surgical treatment option. Jake Browning produced three total touchdowns after Burrow's injury and would be in line to take over as Cincinnati's starter in Burrow's absence. Browning went 4-3 when Burrow missed the final seven games of the 2023 season due to a torn ligament in his wrist.