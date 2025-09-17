Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that he hasn't shut the door on Burrow (toe) returning this season, ESPN.com's Ben Baby reports.

Multiple reports have suggested a recovery timeline of around three months once Burrow undergoes surgery to address his toe injury. If accurate, that would make him unlikely to play until the very end of the regular season, if at all. Taylor, however, said he's only ruling Burrow out for the next four weeks -- the required minimum for the QB's stint on injured reserve. Jake Browning will take over as Cincinnati's starting QB in the meantime.