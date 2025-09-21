Burrow, who underwent surgery Friday to address a Grade 3 turf toe injury, is facing a three-month absence, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While coach Zac Taylor declined to provide a timeline for Burrow's recovery, a previous report by Ben Baby of ESPN aligns with Rapoport's estimate that the QB will miss a minimum of three months. With that timetable in mind, Burrow could potentially return later this season, but in the meantime Jake Browning will serve as the Bengals' No. 1 signal-caller.