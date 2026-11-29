Bengals coach Zac Taylor noted following Sunday's 19-9 win over the Saints that Burrow is dealing with some ankle soreness in the wake of the contest, according to Jay Morrison of SI.com.

Meanwhile, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic noted that Burrow had a limp during the game and coming off the field. However, when asked about the severity of his QB's ankle issue afterward, Taylor pointed out that "he finished the game." For his part, Burrow didn't seem too concerned about his injury, noting via Ben Baby of ESPN.com, "I don't really know what it is yet. I think it's probably just some bumps and bruises. I'll be all right." Still, there's a chance that Burrow's practice participation will be impacted ahead of next weekend's game versus the Browns.