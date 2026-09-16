Burrow is dealing with back tightness but says he will play Sunday against the Texans, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Per Conway, Burrow only threw one pass during media viewing and was primarily working on handoffs at Wednesday's practice. Burrow later spoke with the media Wednesday afternoon and mentioned dealing with back stiffness, but added that he would play in Week 2. He would not confirm whether he would practice for the remainder of the week, however. Joe Flacco figures to get increased work with the starters in practice, but at this stage it appears Burrow will be able to suit up Sunday.