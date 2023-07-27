Bengals sources have reportedly confirmed that Burrow suffered a strained right calf during Thursday's practice, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Burrow is slated to undergo further testing, after which there should be a degree of added clarity with regard to the severity of QB's injury. For any length of time that Burrow is sidelined, Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning will handle the Bengals' signal-caller duties.