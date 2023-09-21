Coach Zac Taylor noted that Burrow is still dealing with some soreness in his right calf ahead of Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The report adds that if Burrow is able to practice Thursday, the QB isn't likely to participate fully. With that in mind, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site relays that the team is taking things day-by-day with Burrow as Monday night's game against the Rams approaches. If Burrow is unavailable for Week 3 action, Jake Browning would be in line to start in his place versus Los Angeles.