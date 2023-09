Coach Zac Taylor indicated Monday that Burrow (calf) is day-to-day as Sunday's season opener against the Browns approaches, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor has yet to confirm Burrow's Week 1 status, but the QB appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest. Added context on that front should arrive no later than Wednesday, when the Bengals' first official practice/injury report of the season is posted.