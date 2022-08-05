Burrow (appendix) is considered day-to-day and has been present for meetings at training camp, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Burrow presumably was able to continue working on the mental side of the game within a few days of undergoing surgery last Tuesday (July 26). Early reports suggested he could be miss two or three weeks, but it won't be shocking if it's a bit less than that. The relatively minor surgery, an appendectomy, shouldn't end up having too much impact on either his perceived fantasy value or his in-season performance.