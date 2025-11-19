Burrow (toe) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

While fellow QB Joe Flacco was officially listed as limited, as he manages a right shoulder injury, Burrow -- who remains on IR -- was deemed a full participant Wednesday, while having worked in 11-on-11 drills. Though his listed participation level is both noteworthy and encouraging, it remains to be seen if Burrow -- who was previously thought to be targeting a return to action Nov. 27 against the Ravens -- has a chance to play this weekend against the Patriots. Presumably that's something that will be guided in large part by how well Burrow's toe responds to what he does at practice throughout the week.