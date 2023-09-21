Burrow (calf) was listed as a non-participant in practice Thursday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Coach Zac Taylor previously relayed that the Bengals plan to take it "day-to-day" with Burrow and "assess (him) each day." For his part, when asked Thursday about his status for Monday's game against the Rams, the QB said "we'll see." Burrow now has two more chances to practice before the Bengals determine whether or not he'll approach Week 3 action with an injury designation.