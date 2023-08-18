Burrow (calf) didn't travel with the Bengals for the team's preseason game against the Falcons on Friday night, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

A non-contact calf injury that he sustained on the second day of training camp has sidelined the QB since then, but prior to last Friday's preseason opener against the Packers, Burrow was encouragingly spotted on the field doing some running and throwing. Conway notes that coach Zac Taylor has kept details of Burrow's timeline for a return to practice to a minimum, but it seems pretty safe to assume that the Bengals' franchise signal-caller won't see exhibition action ahead of Week 1.