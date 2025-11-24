Bengals' Joe Burrow: Estimated as full practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burrow (toe) was listed as a full participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.
All signs continue to point to Burrow returning to the lineup Thursday night against the Ravens. Coach Zac Taylor said earlier in the day Monday that he anticipates Burrow being under center against Baltimore, and Burrow himself posted on social media, indicating he's playing Week 13. It will be Burrow's first action since Week 2, when he suffered a turf toe injury that required surgery.
