The Bengals expect Burrow (torn ACL) to recover in time for the start of the 2021 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Burrow tore his left ACL and MCL during Sunday's loss to the Football Team, in addition to suffering other structural damage. Adam Schefter of ESPN has noted that such injuries usually carry a 9-to-12 month recovery timetable, which could put his availability for next year in jeopardy, but Ben Baby of ESPN.com's confirmation that coach Zac Taylor expects Burrow to be ready for 2021 would suggest that the Bengals are confident his recovery will be on the quicker end. The 23-year-old now faces a difficult rehab process, even barring any setbacks, but his strong performance through 10 games as a rookie should provide Cincinnati with more than enough confidence to continue building around him.