Burrow (calf) is expected to play Monday night against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer report.

Burrow approached the contest officially listed as questionable after being a limited participant in practice Friday and Saturday, but it appears as though he will play through his strained right calf Monday. Official confirmation of the QB's Week 3 status will arrive once the Bengals inactives are posted ahead of the team's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.