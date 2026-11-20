Burrow (illness) said Friday that he's getting better, noting that he "for sure" feels optimistic he'll be at full strength for Monday night's game against the Commanders, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burrow is managing what the Bengals list as an illness, but the QB was a full participant in Thursday's practice, and is trending toward approaching Monday night's game without a Week 11 designation. Official confirmation of that expected outcome will arrive Saturday, either way.