Burrow (knee) said Tuesday that he's aiming to be 100 percent healthy by the time training camp arrives in late July, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Burrow estimated that his surgically repaired left knee was at about 85 percent during this week's minicamp, and he said he experienced no setbacks during any of the Bengals' nine OTA sessions during the offseason. He still has some work to do to get prepared for training camp, but even if he has some limitations in the Bengals' initial practices, he looks well on track to be available for the Week 1 matchup with the Vikings on Sept. 12.