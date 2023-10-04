Burrow said Wednesday that he's feeling better than he did the past few weeks after playing through a calf injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burrow and coach Zac Taylor both have confirmed this week that they plan for the QB to continue playing through the calf injury that he originally suffered during the first week of training camp. Burrow noted Wednesday that he reinjured it a couple weeks ago and has struggled ever since, though he also told reporters he's "optimistic" about regaining his mobility soon. He'll start Sunday's game in Arizona unless there's some kind of drastic setback during practice this week.