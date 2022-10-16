Burrow completed 28 of 37 pass attempts for 300 yards and three touchdowns while adding 25 rushing yards and another score on four carries in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Saints.

Burrow wore teammate Ja'Marr Chase's college uniform while entering the Superdome -- the location where the duo won a national championship with LSU -- and the star players put on a clinic against New Orleans on the road. The 25-year-old led the game-winning drive to get the Bengals back to 3-3 while also restoring faith in his fantasy managers following a down game against Baltimore last week. Burrow has now scored 14 total touchdowns (12 passing) to go against seven turnovers, but six of those seven came in one game to open the season. After missing the entire preseason following emergency appendectomy surgery, the star quarterback looks to be hitting his stride heading into a favorable matchup at home against Atlanta next Sunday.