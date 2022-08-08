Burrow (appendix) was seen throwing some light passes at the end of Monday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Earlier Monday, Burrow was able to get around the practice field without a cart, like he had been doing of late, and he proceeded to log his first activity as well. Baby relayed that Burrow was taking snaps, went through his reads and tossed the ball back to a member of the Bengals' equipment staff. After he underwent an appendectomy July 26, Burrow was given a recovery timeline of 2-to-3 weeks, so he is approaching the front end of that timetable. Still, the team isn't likely to rush its franchise quarterback back to the field with the aim to have him running on all cylinders by Week 1, when he again will have a wealth of skill-position talent at his disposal.